Man's ex blocked him from her life, 13 years later she wants child support. AITA?

He wanted to be there for his child after they split, but she wouldn't allow it. Well now, she is having money problems and her feelings seem to have changed.
My ex-girlfriend, Claire (35F), got pregnant while we were dating. Although she told me she just wanted to be friends after that, I was ready to be a father.
However, she met someone else, Becca, who didn't want me around, so they asked me to cancel my paternal rights.
At the time, I was torn because I wanted to be there for my child, but I also felt that if they didn't want me around, it was best to waive my rights. After fighting for a while, I eventually gave up because it was clear that they didn't want me there.