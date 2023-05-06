Man's ex blocked him from her life, 13 years later she wants child support. AITA?

One man wonders if his ex asking for child support is even fair.

He wanted to be there for his child after they split, but she wouldn't allow it. Well now, she is having money problems and her feelings seem to have changed.

'AITA for not playing any child support?'

Throwaway_79272

My ex-girlfriend, Claire (35F), got pregnant while we were dating. Although she told me she just wanted to be friends after that, I was ready to be a father.

However, she met someone else, Becca, who didn't want me around, so they asked me to cancel my paternal rights.