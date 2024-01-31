Father goes on apology tour, daughter not buying 'it was all your mother's fault.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my Daughter it wasn't my fault I wasn't involved in her life?"

Throwaway456820

So I had a recent exchange with my daughter, Anna, that has left me questioning my actions. My daughter is now 20 years old, and our recent conversation unearthed some unresolved feelings from her childhood.

During Anna's upbringing, I was not the present father I should have been. My relationship with her mother, my ex-wife, was tumultuous, to say the least. Constant conflict made it challenging for me to be there for Anna in the way she needed and deserved. I acknowledge my shortcomings and regret not being more involved during those formative years.

Presently, I am remarried to a wonderful woman who has a daughter from a previous relationship. Although not biologically mine, I love her as my own, and we have built a loving and supportive family together. I have made a conscious effort to be the best father figure I can be to her.