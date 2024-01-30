Mental health struggle leaves single mom wanting to put toddler up for adoption. UPDATED

Lauriiliina123

I don't know where you a from so my advice might not be applicable but I felt the need to offer it just in case it is. From your post I find it hard to tell if you a considering to place your daughter for adoption because you want to/think it's the best option for both of you, or if you find your current situation unbearable and don't see another option.

If it's the former I have no intention to shame you/disencourage you or make you feel bad about that choice. However, I do not have a lot of advice because I'm not too familiar with the processes and institutions you would have to deal with. I see other comments have that covered!