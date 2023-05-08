Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom says daughter 'emotionally cheated,' she will never accept her husband. AITA?

Mom says daughter 'emotionally cheated,' she will never accept her husband. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 8, 2023 | 3:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Marriage is a complicated commitment between two growing and changing people.

One mother was heartbroken for her daughter when her marriage fell apart. She supported her daughter and knew that she was not happy in her relationship. When her daughter found a new partner, she was excited for this next chapter in her life. However, she learned. from one of her granddaughter's friend that the relationship with her daughter's newest partner may have begun long before the divorice. Her daughter says that she is not being fair, but her mother, the OP, insists that cheating is cheating, in any form.

'AITA for telling my daughter that I’m disappointed in her?'

Simple-Part-187

Hello all.

It’s been rough with my only daughter as of late. My husband and I (both of us are 55) have one daughter (30F). We have been married coming up on 32 years soon.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content