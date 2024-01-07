Sons' hearts broken when mom says, 'if I'd had a daughter, you wouldn't exist.' AITA?

They were obviously joking but it upset their sister to the point where she had tears in her eyes. I told them to knock it off again and again but they continued. In the end I said that they should be thankful that their sister is the youngest one because I only wanted a girl and they would not be there if I had my daughter first.

They looked at me in horror. My oldest one asked me if this is really true and I said yes. I know it was harsh and hurtful but they were bullies. My younger son started to sob and the older called me a b*t

When I told my husband what happened, he called me an absolute AH and nutjob for telling our sons the truth. When I begged him to help me to comfort them he told me to f*