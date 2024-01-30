Rift in childhood friendship erupts when 'dumb' friend isn't invited to birthday party. AITA?

Instead, she will really struggle if she repeats this. Go look up process approach to learning and ask yourself if you're setting her up to learn or to stop learning as soon as she feels she is better than someone else.

ProfessionalElk88

YTA. You are likely smart enough to know that while you didn't call her dumb, you said everything but. Why did you say that, I wonder. You could have just said the friends fell out over school projects.

Be weary of raising a child to believe she's intellectually superior to other kids. Kids like that often fall flat in their 20s when grades are not important anymore. Kat might be thriving by then with a friend group who recognizes her best qualities.