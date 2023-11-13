Mom told by ex's new wife to stay away from the kids, 'they need to form a bond with me.'

"AITA for refusing to step aside so my ex's wife can support my kids alone for some of their activities?"

Humble_Pop_6021

I (32f) am a divorced mom of two. My son is 11 and my daughter is 9. My ex and I ended our relationship in 2017 and he remarried in 2021. His wife has no children of her own. This topic is one that she approached a few times with me. Starting when my ex first married her.

She told me that now that they were a two parent household, there was no need for me to show up to all games, recitals, plays, etc, because she would be going to them and there only needed to be one. I ignored her because I have always gone to that kind of thing.