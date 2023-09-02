Man refuses to help ex with mentally handicapped son; 'I told you I never wanted a child.' AITA?

"AITAH for refusing to help with 'my' child?"

Competitive_Yard_863

Years ago when I was a freshman in college, I got my then girlfriend pregnant accidentally. Typically we used a combination of the pill and condoms, but that night we decided to go without the condom and unfortunately, her hormonal birth control failed. She didn't realize she was pregnant until it was too late for plan b.

I assumed there would be a termination, as we had discussed the possibility of exactly this scenario before in our relationship and both agreed at the time it would be what we wanted.

Unfortunately, when push came to shove, she decided to go back on that and press forward with the pregnancy. I was not onboard and let her know that. Later, testing showed that the child would be disabled.