Woman tells friend, 'you should've gotten pregnant when we did; I can't help you.' AITA?

Now, Mary just gave birth to her first child and I was very excited for her. The only issue is that she moved from our state to a very remote place that’s only accessible by a 6hr car ride. Her baby is 6mo old and none of us have been able to go up to visit her.

I think she’s has the wrong idea of what a “village” is and has essentially demanded in our group chat that we come up for the holidays and help her out because she’s having a hard time adjusting to mom life. But, this would require all of us to take a week off, arrange childcare, figure out transportation and book hotels during the holidays.