Husband asks for paternity test for 'reassurance;' wife says, 'you schedule it then.'

I told him no. He is the one questioning the paternity so he can make the appointment. He tried explaining again that he wasn't questioning paternity he just wants to "have reassurance".

I told him I don't care anymore about his explinations but if he wants to have "reassurance" he can do the legwork. He asked if I could at least find a number for him to call and I told him no.

I still have no idea why he thinks I am that kind of person, I haven't done anything to betray his trust. But it has been at least a week and he hasn't made any appointment and last time I asked he told me he was "working on it".