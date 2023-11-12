Mom told she is 'disgustingly showing off' by letting daughter ride horse to school. AITA?

One girl came bounding over from the year above my daughter and started shouting at me saying she wanted to ride. I politely told her that she couldn’t because she doesn’t have a riding hat and she would have to learn on a safer horse.

She immediately started hysterically crying and pleading with her mum, saying she wanted to ride. Her mum looked at me with disgust and said, “see, this is what happens when you have no self awareness and bring a horse to a school” and stormed off, dragging her kid with her. I was a bit taken aback but ignored her, sent my child into school and walked the pony home.