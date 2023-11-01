'Forgotten' daughter won't pay to fly parents out for wedding; 'I've never been your family.'

I just replied that I was happy that they were interested in being part of my wedding day and that I hoped they could make it but fully understood if they gave it a pass. I said that they were the ones who raised me to think of myself as not really being a part of their family so I was actually behaving exactly like they raised me.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

LowBalance4404

DAMN. That last sentence took my breath away. Did they say anything back? And NTA. Congrats on your wedding and I hope it's absolutely perfect.

ScribblerCAsp