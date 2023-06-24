Sister says, 'sorry, but your baby is ugly'; 'my daughter is a real star.' AITA?

My wife, “Emily,” gave birth to our lovely daughter 5 months ago and she is just a joy.
My niece (10), “Sofia,” is a pretty successful child model. Since the age of 2, she’s been on billboards, commercials, clothing advertisements, etc. She’s done work for many well-known brands and her career seems to be blossoming.
My sister, “Nina,” is very proud, understandably, of her daughter. Every time Sofia books a gig, Nina immediately texts the entire family about her daughter.
She’ll “subtly” brag to us about how successful her daughter is, how she’s paying for the water bill at 10 years old, or how Sofia is the true “star” of the family. It can be annoying, but it’s harmless for the most part.
Since Emily and I gave birth, Nina has been making passive-aggressive comments about our daughter's looks.
For example, when we first shared a picture of our newborn daughter in the family group chat, Nina replied with, “Oh she’s beautiful, but not as pretty as my Sofia.”
Or, when my mother made an offhand comment about how she already resembles my wife, Nina said, “Yeah, they share the same “unique” features.” (She was not saying “unique” in a kind way).
These are only a few examples.
For the most part, I’ve been able to brush these off. It’s not worth something starting a big fight over.
Nina and Sofia came over last weekend. Now, I’ve been a bit distant from Nina since I’ve had my daughter. Her comments about my daughter’s appearance and passive-aggressive digs at my wife have not sat right with me. However, I thought to extend an olive branch since she really wanted to see our daughter.
We had a chocolate cake for dessert. Sofia told us that she couldn’t eat it because her mother (Nina) said to her that chocolate and “refined sugars” will give her pimples.
Emily reassured her that it was nothing to worry about, and Nina immediately interjected and said “Oh she does! Cause look at you (Emily).”
I was stunned. However, Emily gave me a look that told me to drop it. So I did. I hoped that was the only backhanded comment of the afternoon.
Nina spent the entire lunch talking about Sofia. She kept saying that Sofia was destined to be a star from birth, or that Nina was the “better grandchild.” The entire afternoon was uncomfortable, with Nina bragging about Sofia’s accomplishments, and Sofia and I awkwardly following along.
Emily mentioned how our daughter is beginning to sit up. Nina cuts in saying how our daughter could easily book a role, but her downside is that she’s “just an ugly baby.” When we looked at her shocked, she complained that “HER daughter looked much better at that age and was already primed to be a star.
Maybe I was extremely sleep deprived, but I yelled at Nina that “I couldn’t care less about Sofia and I want to enjoy my meal in peace.”
Nina was offended and left in a hurry, after cursing my wife and my child out. Emily says that I probably shouldn’t have said that in front of Sofia.
ESH. Your sister is an absolute fucking monster.
But saying that you couldn’t care less about your niece IN FRONT OF HER is also absolutely insane adult behavior. It’s poor judgment on your part to have let this go on so far that you snapped to the point of insulting a child IN FRONT OF HER.
Your sister is absolutely the bigger asshole, but that doesn’t make your behavior OK.
Not only that but she bragged about using her child to pay for her water bill. Who profits off their child instead of setting up a trust for them for when they turn 18 and get to use THEIR money that THEY earned not the disgusting loser mother.
ESH. Nina, cuz well. Soft YTA for you. Only cuz:
I yelled at Nina that “I couldn’t care less about Sofia and I want to enjoy my meal in peace.”
While i get that you were angry and wanted to stand up for your family, the only person who deserved to be put in place was Nina, not Sophia. No kid deserves to hear that.
Also, an AH for not putting a stop to Nina's shenanigans earlier on. Had you intervened beforehand, this whole debacle wouldn't have taken place. You've got the patience of a saint but that isn't always a good thing.
ESH, Everybody Sucks Here.
You said 'I couldn't care less about Sofia' in front of Sofia. She's a 10yo child and isn't responsible for her mother's commentary.
Your sister is a rude asshole obviously, but maybe you were both raised like that.
ESH. Your sister for using her daughter (who's a child) as a bank and you for making such a horrible comment in front of your niece.
It's not her fault her mother is like this.