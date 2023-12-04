Son uninvited to birthday party for accidentally using the wrong bathroom. AITA?

mama-of-4-232
I(28F) have twin 5 year old boys Jude and Jonah. They go to a private Jewish kindergarten where it’s very customary to invite the whole class to birthday parties, it might even be a school rule but I don’t think I’m going to take this to the school.
Jude and Jonah are very well mannered and reserved, obviously I’m biased but they’ve always gotten along with all of their peers and have never gotten into any drama. Jude is definitely a slow reader and we’ve gotten him a tutor but it’s still been very hard for him.
At our synagogue the bathroom signs just say men and women with no little picture and they are single bathrooms. 2 weekends ago Jude walked into the women’s by accident and I guess the door wasn’t locked correctly because he walked in on this women named Jess who is the mother of a little girl in his class.
He says he just saw her on the toilet and ran out, closed the door and said sorry. Jude immediately came up to me and told me and he was very embarrassed. I told him it wasn’t a big deal and he should just remember to knock next time and the longer word says women.
He said he will and that he thought it would be a stalled bathroom like most public bathrooms and that’s fair so I left it there. Jess came up to talk to me after and told me like he needed to be punished. She said it was extremely inappropriate.
I assured her he didn’t know and wouldn’t do it again but she said there’s “no way he can’t read men and women” and that her daughter can and told me I had to nip this behavior in the bud. I often feel talked down to because of my age by other parents at the school so I just said I would take care of it and left it there.
On Friday her daughter was handing out birthday invites and gave one to Jonah, not Jude. They both asked her why and she said her mom said not to give him one and wouldn’t tell her why.
Jude cried the whole rest of the day and wouldn’t tell anyone why because he doesn’t want to be a tattle tale. I asked Jude if anything else had happened between the 2 of them and he promised me it didn’t and said they’ve even been playing together at recess this whole last week.
And her daughter was trying to cheer him up by suggesting ways to sneak him in. I’m honestly livid, I wouldn’t care if she had given neither of them an invite but giving one twin and not the other is incredibly rude and passive aggressive.
I’m considering calling her and talking about it because I think it’s ridiculous to hold this much of a grudge against a 5 year old. Would that make me an AH? Should I just decline Jonahs invite? I think the birthday rule is silly and it’s her choice who she invites but this is just ridiculous.
Nervous_Routine_870
NTA. I think the friend's mom is being overly dramatic & petty about the whole situation. I think given all the factors (like no picture, he's 5 yrs old, etc) are enough to show that the bathroom incident was a simple mistake that could have happened to any kid in similar circumstances.
The initial conversation with the mom where she said you have to punish your son seemed weird to me. Had the girl only been friends with one of your sons, maybe the party invite would have been more understandable. But here, it seems the girl is friends with both of your sons, and the party invite was just the mom being ultra petty about the bathroom incident.
Consistent-Flan1445
The real question is: why wasn’t the door locked?
AlmostChristmasNow
Exactly. And walking into the wrong bathroom can even happen to adults who can read perfectly fine. And singling out one child like that is mean anyway.
mama-of-4-232
Yeah, I genuinely believe if it was anyone else’s kid she wouldn’t care but I’m the youngest mom there and her and her little group always feel the need to tell me that I’m doing everything wrong since they’re more experienced parents than me. Like she’s just been waiting for my kid to do one thing wrong to prove that I’m irresponsible and couldn’t ever possibly teach my kids manners.
NotYourMutha
NTA. On the day of the party, take your boys to an adventure park or movie. Something special for the two of them. Have a conversation with them about how some adults make bad choices and that we are going to make good choices and be kind even when someone is unkind to us.
As for the other mom, decline the invitation. There will be many more years of interaction with these kids. When things calm down, you might be able to take her aside and have a conversation with her about it, but you’re the only one who can feel it out to know if that makes sense.
love-boobs-in-dm
Normally I'd go with the person who's birthday it is get to decide who to invite, but this time I think it's fairly reasonable to ask why one of the twins weren't invited. Passive aggressiveness towards a 5 year old is never ok. YWNBTA.