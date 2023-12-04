Son uninvited to birthday party for accidentally using the wrong bathroom. AITA?

On Friday her daughter was handing out birthday invites and gave one to Jonah, not Jude. They both asked her why and she said her mom said not to give him one and wouldn’t tell her why.

Jude cried the whole rest of the day and wouldn’t tell anyone why because he doesn’t want to be a tattle tale. I asked Jude if anything else had happened between the 2 of them and he promised me it didn’t and said they’ve even been playing together at recess this whole last week.

And her daughter was trying to cheer him up by suggesting ways to sneak him in. I’m honestly livid, I wouldn’t care if she had given neither of them an invite but giving one twin and not the other is incredibly rude and passive aggressive.