Man tired of ex wife using his child support on her other children. AITA?

I'm asking if Im an ahole because the pay cut is affecting her twins life and shes now in debt with insurance and prescription price and shes claiming I stole our daughter from her because shes poor. A lot of people we mutually know are saying Im being a petty ahole. The money wasn't hurting me but it was the principle. I'm starting to feel bad now though. AITA?

zparrowhawk

NTA. You are ensuring your child is cared for. That is your responsibility.

Your ex is responsible for her other children. As long as you are not denying her access to your shared child, you are not responsible for taking care of her other children.