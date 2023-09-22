Man finds out wife intentionally cooks meals daughter won't eat, so she goes hungry.

liferant15_
So, I (39M) have a (16F) daughter from a previous marriage. For context, I met my now wife (37) when my daughter was 10, and she had a son (7M) when we met. Our relationship was great, and our connection was really present throughout our relationship. 5 months into our relationship, I introduced her to my ex (35F) and my daughter. My ex and wife were cordial, and my daughter warmed up to her quickly.
From what I know, they had a good relationship. My daughter grew up sort of a picky eater. For example She won't eat things like oatmeal, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, barbecue ANYTHING salty, or sour, etc. She loves spicy food, sweets, and all that.
And you could not trick her into eating anything she didn't like. When she was 13, I put 1 garlic clove in the melted butter I was using to make her grilled cheese. Idk how, but she could taste it, and I knew for a fact the taste wasn't that strong.
Her taste senses amazed me. Oh, she also ignored me for a whole week after that and wouldn't eat anything I cooked for her. I never tried anything like that again.
I work a 5-8 shift, but yesterday I got off around 9 because my group and I wanted to hurry and finish our part of a work project we had. When I got home, my wife had already prepared dinner and left my plate in the oven.
I heated my food and stood at the island and chatted with my wife, who was with our son in the living room. As I was eating, I realized that my wife had cooked garlic stir-fried rice, barbecue chicken, and a vegetable salad consisting of corn, tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach.
I stopped chatting with my wife and just observed my plate for a good 5 minutes. My wife asked what was wrong and if I disliked the food. Finally, after an eternity, I asked what my daughter had eaten because everything she cooked were all foods my daughter disliked.
She was quiet for a few moments before finally saying that my daughter had not eaten since lunch. Needless to say, I was upset.
I asked her why she didn't switch up the meal to accommodate my daughter's palette. She got really defensive and started saying my daughter was being dramatic and it was just food so she could still eat if she was hungry we argued and I reminded her that it wasn't that simple for a picky eater like my daughter.
After a while of going back and fourth I decided to end the conversation by ignoring my wife, I felt that my daughter wishes were disregard. I took my daughter out to eat, I also brought her some sweets and we bonded and talked a lot.
I discovered my wife has been purposely cooking food my daughter doesn't like. My daughter has never been one to complain so she has been using money from her paycheck and she wasn't going to eat this particular night because she had no intention of pulling money out of her account savings.
We got home around midnight and my wife was upset that I took my daughter out instead of convincing her to eat her cooking. My wife and I are going to have a long chat when I'm off work.
ithinkkare
Teach her to cook- it is the job of her parents to teach her life skills like cooking so everyone failed her on that one. Teach her how to shop for her meals. Also, have a discussion with your wife as to why she doesn't like your kid.
Sit down with your daughter and figure out what else your wife does against her that she just doesn't bother telling you about. Also, I'm sure your daughter would love dad/daughter dinners more often! Not wrong, but not right.
unknown_928121
Info is your daughter allowed to make herself something to eat when your wife makes something that she doesn't like or is she banned from the kitchen?
ChaosofaMadHatter
It looks like the daughter has been taking and using her own paycheck to get food for a hot minute, and just didn’t have the money that particular night to eat, according to the post.
Lea_R_ning
You are not wrong OP! I congratulate you for being an outstanding parent to your daughter!! You are good dad! You’re a real good dad! Thank you with my whole heart for not ignoring your child.
shenanigansco34
Deliberately cooking things someone doesn’t like is cruel. Your wife is a sh*tty person. However your daughter is old enough to do her own cooking if she had food aversions. Make sure she has the ingredients she needs to make her meals and have a talk with your wife about her attitude.
tiredandshort
NTA because from your description of what your daughter said, it seems like this has been an issue. The comments about teaching your daughter how to cook are irrelevant because that’s kind of the equivalent of her just going out to buy food, which she’s already been doing. She didn’t complain, she didn’t whine. She simply didn’t eat it.
Not only that, she was using money from her OWN paycheck?? How often???? It’s a parents job to provide food for their kids. Everyone on the other post is acting like she’s a picky eater brat, but she literally didn’t complain and just found and paid for her own solution.
HOW is that being a brat? It’s within anyone’s right to not eat something they don’t want, no matter how annoying other people think picky eaters are.
Instead of coming to you first and telling you “hey, I can’t cook this limited anymore” and then reaching a plan of action together, your wife just decided to say f*ck it. She never let you know to give you even the chance to meal prep for your own kid, or ANY sort of compromise. How long has this been going on for??? How long has she been excluding your daughter from meals?