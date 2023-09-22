Man finds out wife intentionally cooks meals daughter won't eat, so she goes hungry.

She was quiet for a few moments before finally saying that my daughter had not eaten since lunch. Needless to say, I was upset.

I asked her why she didn't switch up the meal to accommodate my daughter's palette. She got really defensive and started saying my daughter was being dramatic and it was just food so she could still eat if she was hungry we argued and I reminded her that it wasn't that simple for a picky eater like my daughter.

After a while of going back and fourth I decided to end the conversation by ignoring my wife, I felt that my daughter wishes were disregard. I took my daughter out to eat, I also brought her some sweets and we bonded and talked a lot.