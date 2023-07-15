Family 'devastated' when they learn daughter secretly got herself 'sterilized.' AITA?

I come from a huge traditional Italian family. Marriage and having children are very important in my family. I don't think I ever want to get married and I definitely don't ever want to have kids. Even the fact that I moved out before I'm married was a big deal.

I don't want to completely cut my family off because I do love them. I just keep them at arms length. They found out because someone went through my papers and found my discharge instructions during a visit to my place.

I'm not sure who it was, no one will tell me. Everyone is furious, disappointed, sad etc. My mom cried and my parents are especially angry. I'm 20, I haven't lived with them for two years and I don't plan to ever again.