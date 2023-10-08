Ex husband comes into almost $1M, still fights paying $500 for child support. AITA?

My brother also said to turn on the tv and watch channel 232. I didn’t know what this channel was but I could tell it was related to the news I had just received. Soon a man walked on the stage and began to congratulate someone. That someone was my ex husband. My daughter turned around to face the tv and began to yell out "daddy" at the screen. I began to nod as she was right, her father was on tv.

The news got out quickly and people surrounded my ex husband's house every day I rode past there. One night, I was out with my friend when she told me about an idea she had. She told me that I could get a lot of money from him if I filed for child support.