Woman won't let 'deadbeat' ex claim kid on taxes; 'you can't pick when you're a dad.'

Well, my daughter's father asked me if he can claim her on his taxes so he can buy a car. His argument is "I have help from my husband so why should he help too?" I told him it's OUR responsibility as her parents, not my husband's, even though he has gladly stepped up to do so. We also have more people to support, where as he only supports himself.

To me, it's like he wants the financial perk of having a daughter when it suits him but none of the responsibility. Which is frustrating because I don't get to pick and choose the pros or cons of having kids. I just have to wake up every day and take it all, pros AND cons.