AITA for refusing to picking up my daughter's friend because I hate her mom?

I called Bee, begging her to pick up the girls just once as a favor, but she replied, "No, I can't. Figure it out." Tried calling my SO, but he was either in meetings or at PT.

So I walked. Took me over 40 minutes to get there with my knee. By the time I got there, SO had gotten off work, so he offered to pick us up at the park next to the school. It was a semi warm day, so wasn't a huge issue.

But Daisy told me that Bee came to pick up Dee. So obviously she could get there no issues! I was PISSED, so I messaged her and told her, "From now on we should just pick up our own kid. You couldn't do me one favor in my time of need after I have helped you out with so much."