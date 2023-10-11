Bus driver screamed at by angry mom, wife tells him, 'it's not like you have a real job.' UPDATE

A few days ago, R’s mom storms up onto the bus at the morning stop and gets in my face. She says that some high school dropout with a job an idiot could do would never get how hard being a working mom is and how dare I make her kid wait even a few minutes in the sun once he’s at the camp without sunscreen.

Now I’m not usually one to fight, I’m a pretty small guy (5’6”, 130lbs) and this lady was probably bigger than me. But, I yelled back at her that she isn’t special, her kid isn’t special, and I’m not gonna bend the rules when other working parents seem to follow them just fine.