Man changes mind about wanting children; GF says, 'you're trying to steal my life.' AITA?

lyrical_llama

NAH- You're NTA for changing your mind. She's NTA for still wanting kids. Where this would cross into AH territory is if someone tries to force kids or kid-free on the other person. If her resentment about this continues to fester, it's time to move on. Both of you deserve to have a partner that will give them the lifestyle they want.

OhmsWay-71

NTA. We grow as people and discover what we really want. Better to say now than after the child is here. She’s upset and needs to blame. Doesn’t make you an ahole.

