Big bro refuses to help foster parent sis bc he doesn't like kids: 'They'll live'.

When a young man came to Reddit to complain about his even younger sister's expectations of him as a care-giver / favor-doer, they were totally on his side... then he kept talking.
Unusual_Butterfly586 writes:
My (26M) sister (23F) has four kids in her care (5M), (5M), (11F), and (2M). All of them are her foster children.
She got a job promotion recently and now has longer work hours. So after they get out of preschool/elementary school, I’ve been picking them up.
I get along with them fine but I don’t Iike kids in general. My family all tends to ask me to look after kids when they can’t because I get to pick my own work hours.
About a week ago my sister wanted me to take her children to school because she had to work early and I refused. I didn’t have much of a reason to but I wanted to relax and not have to be around them.