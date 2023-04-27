Big bro refuses to help foster parent sis bc he doesn't like kids: 'They'll live'.

When a young man came to Reddit to complain about his even younger sister's expectations of him as a care-giver / favor-doer, they were totally on his side... then he kept talking.

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not wanting to be around kids?'

Unusual_Butterfly586 writes:

My (26M) sister (23F) has four kids in her care (5M), (5M), (11F), and (2M). All of them are her foster children.

4 kids? That's a handful for anyone, let alone a 23 year old.

She got a job promotion recently and now has longer work hours. So after they get out of preschool/elementary school, I’ve been picking them up.

I get along with them fine but I don’t Iike kids in general. My family all tends to ask me to look after kids when they can’t because I get to pick my own work hours.