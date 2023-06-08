'Retired' babysitter called 'lazy teenager' for refusing to 'help' single mom sisters.

When a student 'retired' from babysitting, her family had other plans. When she stood firm, it blew up into a whole thing. So, she came to Reddit to ask:
Throwaway_Hoo_Hee573 writes:
I (20s F), as you all know, have been tasked with babysitting my family's children since my early teens, I have recently chose to 'retire' since I am now currently studying a degree and need to focus on loans, schedules, and portfolios. I also got a new job not too long ago which pays a lot more than I ever got whilst babysitting.
Because of dedicating my early life to babysitting, I never really had the chance to make many friends during my high school years and have recently found a small group at my new college, let's call them ''Ethan'' (20s M) and ''Spike'' (20s NB) and during the free time I do have, I travel over to their houses and chill, we sometimes even have group studying sessions (we are all studying in a creative field).
Obviously due to this, I haven't been available and have said no whenever I am asked to watch anyone's children, because I am always working or studying. I sometimes even purposefully made plans with Ethan and Spike to escape the possibility of any kids being thrown at me.
This means my parents (50s) have taken up the brunt of babysitting and have expressed no issue...until now.
My sister, Frankie (20s F) messaged me to ask if I could babysit her toddler son so she could go out. It required me to stay at hers for basically an entire weekend and I'd have to take the weekend off of work and lose out on £300-500 in place of the £20 she'd give me for two nights. (I pay mom £75 a fortnight for rent, it's not enough)
I also had a final major project coming up that I needed to focus on, so I politely said no. She then replied back with a passive aggressive ''Ugh, well, thanks anyway.'' and left it at that.
Not even a minute later she asks our mom who flies into a rage and slams her phone on the table, exclaiming that she 'can't do this anymore' and left the room.
I went upstairs so she could calm down, and then I got a message from my other sister, Joanne, showing me screenshots of my mom messaging her saying that I'm ''acting like a lazy teenager'' and that I've ''abandoned the family'' for a couple of friends and that I ''needed to take some responsibility'', as If I BIRTHED these kids (which I did NOT).
Joanne said she was on my side but suggested I help out just a 'little bit' since our mom is going through menopause and needs the help, and that she got why I said no to Frankie (anytime you say no to her, she whines and guilt trips you until you cave) and invited me over that night to sleep over so our mom could cool off.
I told Spike and Ethan all of this, and they praised me for putting my foot down because I was ''more than a god d@mn Mary Poppins for people who chose the wrong people to have children with'' (both of the childrens' fathers ran off when they were babies).
But I can't help but feel guilty for just leaving everyone high and dry. AITA (Am I the a-hole)?
Individual_Umpire969 says:
Twenty for a weekend? That’s nuts. Maybe for 2 hours. Don’t feel bad. Your sisters are adults and so is your mom. Also, the fact that both your sisters dated guys that weren’t good dads suggests that your family might not have been a place where healthy relationships are modeled. Take your time dating so you don’t get into similar situations.
OP replies:
You're not wrong. I've declared myself dating-free (and potentially child-free) because of the choices my sisters made. I don't want to repeat the same mistakes. Those beautiful children are not mistakes, it's just a shame who their fathers are.
Joanne never dated her daughter's father, he was a one-night stand and a former friend who was already a father, but she still gave him the option to be involved, he declined, and we haven't heard from him since. Frankie however dated hers for less than a month before becoming pregnant and then cried when he jetted off when her son was a new-born.
If I were to date, I will, sure as hell, practice heavy contraception just to be safe. I've got a degree to think about lol!
Fun-Replacement1998 comments:
Your sister wanted you to watch her kids for the WEEKEND for pennies. No you aren't NTA. Your mom bless her is also NOT obligated to watch her grandkids(any of them) for free/at the drop of a hat. Your mom's inability to say no isn't your fault or problem. Your sister(s) and anyone else in the family not having reliable childcare is also not your fault or problem.
empress-888 suggests:
Next time you are asked, say 'Yes, for $XYZ [exorbitant amount of money].' You need to be paid for your work. No one is giving YOU a free ride.
OP already tried that:
I have asked for a certain amount in the past and Frankie hits me with the ''I can't afford that! I'm a poor single mother, can it be £x/y/z instead?'' and then 'forget' to even pay me that, and when she does remember, she pays it in chunks. (If I asked for £20, I get £5 a month).
snorkelturnip7 asks:
Isn't the easy solution that they look after each others kid when the other needs it. That way they both benefit by getting time off when necessary?
OP answers:
That's what everyone would think...but Frankie and Joanne HATE each other far too much to even speak to each other.
teresajs writes:
NTA. It sounds like Joanne could possibly be trying to make it sound like she's 'on your side' so you'll babysit if Mom refuses. Be cautious about trusting Joanne. She could definitely have an ulterior motive. It sounds like making your boundary of not babysitting at all even firmer would be a good idea.
And if Mom is tired and doesn't want to babysit, she can say no. Also... Your sister isn't 'high and dry' because your work and social life is more important to you than her social life. She chose to have kids and she can make plans around her own childcare needs.
OP responds:
Joanne isn't as bad, It's really my mom that makes her sound bad for wanting one weekend a month off because 'she's raised her kids'. It's Frankie that wants us available constantly so she can go to work or mess around. I hung out with Frankie a couple of weeks after this and she said ''It's really nice that you finally have friends, but it's not nice to forget about your faaaaaamily!''
VirtualMatter2 reacts:
One weekend a month off for a mom with young kids is actually really a lot. I never got that and neither did our friends. Expecting even more it's beyond entitled.
justanotherIndianDIL says:
NTA OP and seeing your previous post history, I feel that your sister Frankie has been a complete brat from childhood and manipulative on top of that. She gets whatever she wants by throwing tantrums. You should go NC with her and live your best life!
OP:
You're right. She's been like this my whole life and I figured it'd all change now she is an adult, but no.
Looks like Frankie is the true a-hole here, and OP (and her Mom!) have every right to say 'no thanks'.