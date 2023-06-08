'Retired' babysitter called 'lazy teenager' for refusing to 'help' single mom sisters.

It's nice to help out family, and even give the 'family and friends' discount for services. But at some point, you have to draw the line between favors and exploitation.

When a student 'retired' from babysitting, her family had other plans. When she stood firm, it blew up into a whole thing. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA FOR REFUSING TO BABYSIT ANYMORE?'

Throwaway_Hoo_Hee573 writes:

I (20s F), as you all know, have been tasked with babysitting my family's children since my early teens, I have recently chose to 'retire' since I am now currently studying a degree and need to focus on loans, schedules, and portfolios. I also got a new job not too long ago which pays a lot more than I ever got whilst babysitting.