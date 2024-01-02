Woman at odds with BF over his kids' 'disrespect' for her private space. AITA?

So I'm trying to watch a movie and all 3 of them have their tablets on my bed with the volume up and I have never been so overstimulated in my life. And it happens all the time. If we are in my room, they are too. If we are in the kitchen, they follow us. If we go outside, they are right behind us (but we can't get them to go outdoors by themselves).

Yesterday I had a terrible day (family stuff). My BF had his kids over and I was just needing space away from their chaos. I said I was going to my bedroom to get time alone. BF comes in maybe 20 minutes later to check on me and not even 2 minutes following that, his kids are in my room and on my bed.