Man's ex claims son is his, demands child support, won't back down after DNA test. UPDATED 3X

At this point, almost all my family knows what she did. Some of them think my sister is crazy, some others think she is crazy but I'm taking it too far. A couple days ago, mom invited me to spend Christmas with them.

I didn't want to go after what she did, but I decided to give her a chance after she swore that it wouldn't happen again. Not only did she had plans to do it again, but my brother also warned me that this time she intended to lock me in until "I forgive my sister and stop the nonsense!"

I called my mom and told her I knew and that I was done with her and my sister. I warned her to not talk to me until she realizes that she is supporting the wrong person, and also to apologize.