Doctor shamed for missing her son's birth because she was performing surgery. AITA?

"AITA I yelled at my daughter-in-law for missing her own son's birth? (my daughter gave birth)"

Cheap_Sand1111

This is pretty simple in my opinion. My (58F) daughter (I'll call her Amber 28F) and her wife (Chloe 32F) decided to have a baby. Amber was due next week and asked me to come and stay with her a few days ago until her giving birth.

I gladly did. All this time, Chloe (who is a doctor) worked crazy hours and barely paid Amber any attention. I kept it to myself and thought it would be best if I didn't say anything about it.

Two days ago Amber's water broke and I rushed her to the hospital. She gave birth a week earlier than expected and she needed to have an emergency c-section. All this time I was trying to reach Chloe and she was not available.