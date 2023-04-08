German woman argues with Pakistani MIL over baby name, reveals deeper issues.

A mom is arguing with her husband's family over the name for their child. We have all seen those headlines before. But, as you will see if you read on, this story is much more complicated. We hear from a very upset mother who feels that she has nowhere to turn in order to have any agency in her life, or that of her daughter. Reddit shows surprising emotional and legal support that may just allow this mother to give her daughter the better life that she so desperately wants for her.
AITA bcs i don't want to change my daughter's name, even if my husband and in-laws want me to change it?
Husband and In-laws want to change my daughter's name
For context, I (31f) married into a family in South Asia. My partner is still there bcs he is not able to do his language course. I am living in Europe So when i was there on vocation, I got pregnant and found out when I came back home.