German woman argues with Pakistani MIL over baby name, reveals deeper issues.

On the surface, this story sounds like many you would see shared online.

A mom is arguing with her husband's family over the name for their child. We have all seen those headlines before. But, as you will see if you read on, this story is much more complicated. We hear from a very upset mother who feels that she has nowhere to turn in order to have any agency in her life, or that of her daughter. Reddit shows surprising emotional and legal support that may just allow this mother to give her daughter the better life that she so desperately wants for her.

AITA bcs i don't want to change my daughter's name, even if my husband and in-laws want me to change it?

leftarm22

Husband and In-laws want to change my daughter's name