Man walks out on girlfriend when she gets pregnant; 'I told you not to.' AITA?

We went on a break for a few months before she asked me to get back together. She said she had time to think and, while she still wanted to be a mom, she would try to just be cool being an aunty.

Then we move to mid 2022 when she tells me she's pregnant. It's mine and she is not getting rid of it. I asked how and she admitted she'd been off her birth control for some time. I was furious.