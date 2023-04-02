Man plans family vacation, excludes GF's daughter with a heart condition. AITA?

My girlfriend has an 8 year old daughter with a heart condition. I have a 7 year old daughter and 10 year old son.
My girlfriend's daughter has very specific needs that can be hard to work around. She can only be with one babysitter so if we want to go out without the kids, we have to go on the babysitter's schedule. If we do want to bring the kids we have to be at her house by 7 so her daughter can be in bed by 8.
Day trips are nearly impossible because she takes a 2-3 hour nap at 12 so we either have to be driving for those 2-3 hours, we have to leave after she wakes up, or we have to get a hotel/motel/air bnb for her to take a nap (yes, we've actually done this before).