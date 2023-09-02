Ex refuses child support due to 'low income;' turns out, he provides for new family with $200,000 yearly income.

I met my now husband who has 2 boys shortly after she turned 5. We are happy and things are great. The 5 year struggles my daughter and I had are finally behind us. A year later I was working at a dealership and guess who walks in? Yup her deadbeat dad. But not just him.

He was with a woman and a little girl and a baby in tow. I didn’t want to make a scene at my work so I made sure he didn’t see me, but when he left I went to the sales associate they we’re talking to. I explained the situation and he was more then happy to pass along the number he gave them.