Mom demands friend cooks new dinner when daughter cries, hates the food. UPDATED

I (30F) am friends with a couple, Mike and Sandra (35M and 38F) and invited them and their child Charlie (9F) over for dinner. Before they came over, I texted them to find out if any of them had any food sensitivities, allergies, needs, etc. The wife said there was nothing I needed to worry about.
I decided on something a bit kid friendly while still feeling like I was cooking for adults so I settled on chicken parm with some chocolate cake for dessert. I figured it's like chicken nuggets mixed with pizza, which kids would like.
It turned out really well for someone who's just started cooking like me. My friends were telling me that it was good, and maybe they were just being polite, but they ate everything. Charlie poked at her meal the entire time we were eating and I'm not sure she ate any of it.