Mom demands friend cooks new dinner when daughter cries, hates the food. UPDATED

AITA for not making a second meal for a child?

I (30F) am friends with a couple, Mike and Sandra (35M and 38F) and invited them and their child Charlie (9F) over for dinner. Before they came over, I texted them to find out if any of them had any food sensitivities, allergies, needs, etc. The wife said there was nothing I needed to worry about.

I decided on something a bit kid friendly while still feeling like I was cooking for adults so I settled on chicken parm with some chocolate cake for dessert. I figured it's like chicken nuggets mixed with pizza, which kids would like.