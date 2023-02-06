Woman refuses to allow son's father to claim their child on his taxes. UPDATED

Childrearing is a complicated issue and when parents are at odds, it can become explosive. One mom who felt completely abandoned by her son's father took to Reddit to ask the community if she was wrong when she told him he couldn't claim benefits for their child.
Puzzleheaded_Put3410 made her case, saying:
So I (32F) and my former fwb (friend with benefits 34m referred to as BD biological daddy after) have a child (3m referred to as ds for dear son after) DS has been in and out of the hospital since he was 6 weeks old due to chronic lung and airway issues.
DS had part of a lung removed at that time. His health has been touch and go since. He was recently intubated and on a ventilator for 17 days in July 2022. In the hospital for 19 days total. I never left his side (this is important later on).