Woman refuses to allow son's father to claim their child on his taxes. UPDATED

Childrearing is a complicated issue and when parents are at odds, it can become explosive. One mom who felt completely abandoned by her son's father took to Reddit to ask the community if she was wrong when she told him he couldn't claim benefits for their child.

Puzzleheaded_Put3410 made her case, saying:

AITA for not letting my son's father claim him on taxes?

So I (32F) and my former fwb (friend with benefits 34m referred to as BD biological daddy after) have a child (3m referred to as ds for dear son after) DS has been in and out of the hospital since he was 6 weeks old due to chronic lung and airway issues.