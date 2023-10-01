Mom forges ex-husband's signature, donates deceased daughter's organs. AITA?

"AITA for donating my deceased daughter's organs against my ex-husband's wishes?"

Soft_Willingness199

My ex-husband (38M) and I (36F) divorced three years ago due to irreconcilable differences and have co-parented our only child, a beautiful girl named Emily, who was diagnosed with a severe cardiac condition at birth. We always knew her life would be short, but we cherished every moment.

Last month, she had a sudden cardiac arrest and was pronounced brain dead in the hospital. We were shattered. When the hospital approached us about organ donation, I immediately saw it as an opportunity for Emily's legacy to live on and help other children in need.

However, my ex was vehemently against it, citing our cultural beliefs and the notion that it would be desecrating her body. We were both her legal guardians, and the hospital needed both our consents.