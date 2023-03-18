Parents refuse to financially assist adopted daughter as much as their bio kids.

Making sure your children feel supported and loved is a parent's greatest responsibility.

One couple was at a loss when their adopted daughter was upset that they were not going to help her financially with college as much as their biological daughters. They tried to explain but it just made things worse.

AITA for not taking out loans for my daughter’s college?

PitifulCheetah486

Okay, so some backstory first. My wife and I have 3 daughters, 27, 25, and 18. Our oldest two are ours biologically, and we adopted our youngest at age 7 after my sister passed.

My in-laws were pretty comfortable financially and set up college savings accounts for our oldest two daughters when they were born. My parents and her mother and I contributed to these accounts as well, but mainly my wife’s parents.