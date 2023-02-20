Struggling single dad cries when son shares why he has been saving up his money.

LilBuddy272

When I was a sixteen year old, I was stupid, I didnt wear protection and I got a girl pregnant. I was shocked, I never expected having a kid that early and I don’t know if I regret it or not. All of my regrets washed away when my son was born.

For privacy purposes we will call him Rory. I am 24 now and my son is seven almost eight now. He is the smartest and most loving kid I could ever ask for. His mom had left when he was around two and the judge would not award me child support quoting that I was the father and needed to step up. Ever since then it has been me and Rory against the world.