Woman refuses to babysit ex's new baby, his new GF aggressively confronts her.

It's an understatement to say that dealing with an ex can be emotionally loaded.

Whether you're navigating big feelings of loss that haven't faded, the awkwardness of run-ins in the same town, or the logistics of co-parenting, being forced to interact with someone who once knew you deeply and chose to split ways can be really hard.

And that difficulty can feel even more pronounced when they float back through your life and try to push your boundaries.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to help with her ex's kid.

She wrote:

AITA for not babysitting my ex-husband’s kid?