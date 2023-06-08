Woman refuses to babysit ex's new baby, his new GF aggressively confronts her.

It's an understatement to say that dealing with an ex can be emotionally loaded.
Whether you're navigating big feelings of loss that haven't faded, the awkwardness of run-ins in the same town, or the logistics of co-parenting, being forced to interact with someone who once knew you deeply and chose to split ways can be really hard.
And that difficulty can feel even more pronounced when they float back through your life and try to push your boundaries.
She wrote:
AITA for not babysitting my ex-husband’s kid?
My (30F) ex-husband (32M) and I have 2 children (4M, 2F). We have been divorced just about 6 months and he is now expecting a baby with his new girlfriend. I’m admittedly not over him. We were together 10 years, my entire adulthood. It was and is a messy split. I’m still bitter and hurt about it and he seems to have completely moved on somehow.
When we had our oldest, neither of us wanted him in daycare (no judgment, we just didn’t feel comfortable) so I stayed home and eventually started my own business that allows me to work 99% remotely. My parents are also local and retired and help me out as much as they can. This arrangement works for me and I get to spend time with both of my kids.
Now, ex’s girlfriend is 5 months pregnant and they got in a huge fight because she asked him to tour daycares and he said absolutely not, he wants her to stay home with the baby, none of his kids are to go in daycare (admittedly the ones here do suck). He called me to vent and I listened then he dropped the bomb.
He asked if I would be willing to take care of their baby since I’m home with our two and get help from my parents and when I have to take the kids to the office I can because I own it. He mentioned that I know how he feels about his kids in one of these daycares and I sort of lost it on him. It was a year and a half of walled-up anger and hurt and I said some nasty things that I’ve since apologized for.
Fast forward to three days later, new girlfriend pulled me to the side when I dropped off my kids to their house and asked why I was so ugly about it and why I thought my kids were better than hers and why her baby doesn’t deserve the same things mine got.
I never said that but apologized if anything I said came off like that, told her I’m happy for them (I’m not but, pleasantries) but was certainly not going to babysit their kid. She’s a nurse so I get she can’t work from home and doesn’t want to give up her career but they should’ve thought about that.
I left before it blew up again but ex called me about two hours later and asked me to come get the kids because he and new girlfriend were fighting and he didn’t want them around for it. I picked them up of course and ex texted me on the drive home and asked AGAIN if I would babysit for them for $200/week. I said no and he called me a bitter b%$#h and said I’m being an a@#$ole because I’m hurt.
I don’t see it this way at all, I reiterated that the request is absurd and I would not be talking about it anymore. This was yesterday and all day today new girlfriend has been texting me and having her friends and family review bomb my business. I’m not worried about it, my clients know my work.
Ex-husband hasn’t said anything else but has been shorter with me in our conversations about our kids. So, AITA for refusing to keep my ex-husband’s new baby?
NobleCorgi wrote:
NTA. You are never obligated to take care of someone else’s child. Also if you haven’t actually provided services to her and her friends/family, send a cease & desist letter. It can be defamation.
crookedframe13 wrote:
NTA. You also don't have to listen to him vent to you about his personal life. That's not your problem anymore and honestly shouldn't even give him the option to do so. I get you still have some sort of feelings for him but he made his choice. You don't owe him any sort of emotional support. He's certainly not thinking of your feelings.
candycoatedcoward wrote:
NTA, and talk to your lawyer. Fighting in front of the kids, trying to bully you into watching their child, and then review bombing your business is all horrible behaviour, and if it isn't abusive (I think it is) it is certainly borderline. It's worth looking into having some limits and rules in place now.
crystallz2000 wrote:
NTA. OP, at this point, you should be talking to a lawyer and sending your ex and her a letter to have all reviews taken down, or you'll take them both to court. You need to sign up for that parenting app and send them both a text that moving forward you'll only be discussing the kids, through text, in the app, outside of an emergency.
Block the GF. If your ex texts you, only respond, 'We are only discussing the kids in the app,' over and over again. You can also look into a restraining order.
OP is fully NTA in any way, but her ex is such a big one that a restraining order might be in order.