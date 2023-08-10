Woman tells BIL his kids aren't invited back after dinner party, he calls her 'brat.'

Children need to be taught how to function in the world, that's the whole purpose of parenting. Obviously, there are going to be messes and annoyances along the way. Having young children over generally means you're in for a world of chaos and noise you wouldn't normally experience.

However, there's a big difference between the inevitable quirks of kids, and a hailstorm of bad behavior that isn't being monitored by parents.

In popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her BIL his kids aren't free to come over soon after they made a mess at dinner.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my BIL I wouldn't invite his kids over anytime soon?