Woman tells cousin she isn't mature enough to have a baby, cousin says, 'you're just jealous.' AITA?

"AITAH for telling my cousin she should not have a baby"

Queasy-Ad3398

My aunt recently gave birth in April. This is the first baby in the family in 18 years. We were all excited and beyond happy. We spoiled the baby with a bunch of baby clothes etc. Heck even I have clothes, a crib and toys in my home for when I take care of the baby.

The day after the baby was born my cousin f(22) went to go visit the baby and made a comment to her boyfriend of a few months that she wanted to get pregnant. (My mom heard this).

Anyway, one month after the the baby was born, my cousin got pregnant. She has no career. She has no money. She can’t even afford an apartment alone. Heck, she can’t even take care of her own dog!