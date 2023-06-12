Woman's autistic nephew goes full Jedi, banned from all future birthday parties.

He arrived in a Jedi costume (it was not a themed party) and my sister said it was the only way he agreed to come. I told her I didn’t have a problem with it.

He spent the whole party pretending to be a jedi, and interrogated a few of the other kids about being part of the empire. Jill told me that she didn’t like it, and I asked my sister if she could talk to him.

She did and he settled for a very brief period, but every time we would play a party game he would take over by loudly drawing attention to himself.

When we sang happy birthday he caused a scene by throwing a tantrum by saying this party was stupid and so was everyone here. Jill cried and I asked my sister to take him home.