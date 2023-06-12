Woman's autistic nephew goes full Jedi, banned from all future birthday parties.

I (33f) have an 8 year old daughter, Jill and my sister (35f) has my 9 year old nephew, Nick, Fin (11M) and my niece Lily (7f). My sister and I are usually very close. Both Jill and Nick are autistic.
For her 8th birthday Jill asked if she could have a party at our house because she has made friends at school this year, something she has had trouble with. I agreed and she invited 10 of her classmates.
She also asked if she could invite her cousins and I agreed. She really only wanted Lily there, but she wanted to also invite Fin and Nick so they didn’t feel left out. Fin didn’t come, but my sister basically forced Nick to come because he doesn’t usually get invited to birthday parties and social gatherings.
He arrived in a Jedi costume (it was not a themed party) and my sister said it was the only way he agreed to come. I told her I didn’t have a problem with it.
He spent the whole party pretending to be a jedi, and interrogated a few of the other kids about being part of the empire. Jill told me that she didn’t like it, and I asked my sister if she could talk to him.
She did and he settled for a very brief period, but every time we would play a party game he would take over by loudly drawing attention to himself.
When we sang happy birthday he caused a scene by throwing a tantrum by saying this party was stupid and so was everyone here. Jill cried and I asked my sister to take him home.
She later called me and told me I was cruel for making him leave, that I of all people should understand how much he struggles because I’m autistic (though diagnosed in adulthood).
I told her I do understand, but that he ruined Jill’s first ever friend party, made the other kids upset at points by insulting them, and threw a tantrum when things weren’t about him.
I told her I know he struggles and doesn’t understand but so does Jill, and I have to look out for her and that he won’t be invited to future birthdays for a while. I feel very guilty but I think I did the right thing. AITA?
NTA. Being autistic doesn't excuse this type of behaviour. Your sister should have controlled and taken her son out to calm down every time he pulled a Tantrum. She didn't, so he had to leave the party.
He didn't even want to attend. He was obviously out of his element and he tried to make that clear. This was not the right party for him and his mother maybe should have known that.
NTA, having a child who is autistic is not an excuse for bad parenting.
NTA. Your sister should've already removed him. She was either ignoring or excusing his behavior not handling it.
NTA. And your SIL, of all people, should understand how important this party was for Jill.
See how quickly that turns? She should have been pulling her son aside and putting in the effort to minimize the distraction. This wasn’t your failure - it was hers.
Definitely NTA. Being autistic isn’t an excuse to allow her kid to behave like he did. She had other opportunities to correct his behavior before it got too out of hand. She’s also the a**hole for forcing a kid to come when it sounds like he good of stayed home with her other son.