Man says he regrets having a child, posts his new feelings 2 years later. Update!

Transitioning into parenthood can be downright terrifying.

One soon-to-be father shared with Reddit that he was feeling regret about his decision to have a child. He was feeling like he was losing himseld in the process. It sounded like he felt he had made a horrible mistake. Two years later, he returned to the forum to share his inspirational and moving change of heart. Sometimes, to become a more complete person, you have to find an identity and role that is bigger than yourself.

Feel like having a baby was a huge mistake

BigBeard_FPV

I'm her father, and no I didn't have to push out the baby or carry her for 9 months, but I don't think I've ever been more sad, exhausted, or depressed over a decision my whole life.