"My youngest child gave back the stuffed animals I crocheted for them."

But I didn't say anything, because I'm not going to force anyone to love anything. So I moved the stuffies to the side, tucked into a little crevice next to my bed, and went on with life.

Every now and then they'd be placed back on my bed, usually right on the pillow, like a game of "guess who's still here??" I thought Youngest was just messing with me.

One day, a few years ago, I was too sick to get out of bed. Youngest came and tucked Hobbes and Stabby Duck right next to me, one on each side. It finally clicked.