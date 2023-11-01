Woman tells in-laws, 'sorry you're infertile, but your dog isn't a baby.' AITA?

My husband and his brother don’t hang out anymore because my BIL is so obsessed with Bella that he’s hard to talk to. (BIL’s lost friends over this obsession, and SIL has quit her job so she doesn’t have to spend any time away from the dog.)

We even stopped our weekly family dinners because Bella barks non-stop, pulls food off the table, bites, etc. She’s a nightmare. Plus my husband is allergic, and can’t be around her for longer than an hour anyway.

BIL and SIL call Bella “the first grandchild” or the “first [last name] girl” (there hasn’t been a girl born into the family in 5 generations), which bothers me because my daughter is those things— not the dog.