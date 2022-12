'Tis the season to endure the chaotic journey that is holiday shopping...

Do you brave the crowded malls or opt to order everything online and risk shipping/doorstep thief problems? Do you stare at a clothing rack in a store for 20 minutes wondering if your son's new girlfriend who you barely know will ever wear this sweater or is it the year to get everyone the ever-popular but debatably impersonal envelopes full of cash?