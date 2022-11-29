16 people share the most 'underrated' Christmas gift they've ever received.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most underrated Christmas gift?" people were ready to share the helpful, thoughtful, and unique presents that deserve a better reputation. Justice for socks!
My grandmother paid my gas bill one Christmas. I thought that was a nice present. - misa9890
Premium subscription to something the person already uses the free version of. They're guaranteed to use it, and it's already something they've decided that they weren't going to splurge on themselves for. So as a gift, it's both a necessity and a luxury. I did this for my wife last year and she still talks about what a great gift it was. - Iron_Rod_Stewart
My mom always gives me a “care package” that includes: Toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent and trash bags from Costco. I look forward to that sh*t every year. I don’t have to worry about buying that stuff for a couple months. - butidonthave2