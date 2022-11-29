16 people share the most 'underrated' Christmas gift they've ever received.

Shopping for the holidays doesn't always have to be a stressful, last minute whirlwind of debating whether or not gift cards are more personal than a wad of cash...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most underrated Christmas gift?" people were ready to share the helpful, thoughtful, and unique presents that deserve a better reputation. Justice for socks!

1.

My grandmother paid my gas bill one Christmas. I thought that was a nice present. - misa9890

2.

Premium subscription to something the person already uses the free version of. They're guaranteed to use it, and it's already something they've decided that they weren't going to splurge on themselves for. So as a gift, it's both a necessity and a luxury. I did this for my wife last year and she still talks about what a great gift it was. - Iron_Rod_Stewart

3.