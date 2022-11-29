Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 people share the most 'underrated' Christmas gift they've ever received.

16 people share the most 'underrated' Christmas gift they've ever received.

Taylor Brown
Nov 29, 2022 | 10:40 PM
ADVERTISING

Shopping for the holidays doesn't always have to be a stressful, last minute whirlwind of debating whether or not gift cards are more personal than a wad of cash...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most underrated Christmas gift?" people were ready to share the helpful, thoughtful, and unique presents that deserve a better reputation. Justice for socks!

1.

My grandmother paid my gas bill one Christmas. I thought that was a nice present. - misa9890

2.

Premium subscription to something the person already uses the free version of. They're guaranteed to use it, and it's already something they've decided that they weren't going to splurge on themselves for. So as a gift, it's both a necessity and a luxury. I did this for my wife last year and she still talks about what a great gift it was. - Iron_Rod_Stewart

3.

My mom always gives me a “care package” that includes: Toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent and trash bags from Costco. I look forward to that sh*t every year. I don’t have to worry about buying that stuff for a couple months. - butidonthave2

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content