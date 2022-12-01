17 people reveal the weirdest Christmas tradition they have in their family.

Why do we leave a martini with a candy cane in it for Santa again? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some of your families' weird christmas traditions?" people started to share the funny, bizarre, or sentimental family rituals that have become an important part of celebrating the holidays.
When Mr. & Mrs. Smith first came out on DVD my sister got it in her stocking. Our family's rule was you can go through stockings before the adults are up, but no presents. We would wake up at 5, then play with the stocking stuffers till they woke up at like 9. We watched Mr. & Mrs. Smith that year and my mom walked in and loved it. We now watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith every Christmas morning. - walkingcarpet23
We hide an Xmas ornament shaped like a pickle in the tree somewhere and let the kids try to find it. Whoever finds it would get $10 or a small gift. We had to separate into a group of the boys and a group of the girls, but since we're older and none of us have kids yet we just break it down into a small group. I'm not sure if other families do this or if its just a family tradition of mine, but anytime I've talked about to friends or co-workers no one knows what the hell I'm talking about. - MurDoct