17 people reveal the weirdest Christmas tradition they have in their family.

Sometimes a holiday tradition becomes such a sacred routine that everyone in the family forgets why it's critical to sacrifice one cookie to the snow every Christmas...

Why do we leave a martini with a candy cane in it for Santa again? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some of your families' weird christmas traditions?" people started to share the funny, bizarre, or sentimental family rituals that have become an important part of celebrating the holidays.

1.

When Mr. & Mrs. Smith first came out on DVD my sister got it in her stocking. Our family's rule was you can go through stockings before the adults are up, but no presents. We would wake up at 5, then play with the stocking stuffers till they woke up at like 9. We watched Mr. & Mrs. Smith that year and my mom walked in and loved it. We now watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith every Christmas morning. - walkingcarpet23

2.