17 women reveal what they really want from their partners for Christmas.

Shopping for a gift for your significant other isn't always as easy as some flowers, chocolate, a steak dinner, or a handwritten love letter...

After many years together, it can be difficult to find a gift that the person who knows almost everything about you would actually use, wear, or enjoy. Is a new vacuum impersonal and not romantic? Would a gift card to a massage ever get used before it expires? So, when a Reddit user asked, "Women, what is the Christmas gift you'd like to receive from your SO?" it was time to get honest about the wishlist. No more heart-shaped eternity necklaces, Santa. Every kiss does not begin with Kay, some kisses begin with cash. Take notes, everyone!

1.

A date. We haven't been on a real date (like dinner and a movie, actually made plans and dressed nice) in six years. Now we have a baby and I've forgotten what it's like to have a romantic evening with him. - [deleted]

2.