Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 people share the most valuable Christmas present they ever received.

19 people share the most valuable Christmas present they ever received.

Taylor Brown
Nov 30, 2022 | 8:17 PM
ADVERTISING

The chore of getting Christmas presents can feel like an exhausting exercise in wondering "will they ever even use this," but when you absolutely crush the family white elephant game, you have permission to brag for years...

Even if a gift isn't the most expensive or popular present in the store, a sentimental and thoughtful gift from the heart can be far more memorable. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best Christmas present you've received?" people started sharing the holiday gifts they're still grateful for to this day. Take notes, shoppers! Note: you can never go wrong with socks, cash, or snacks.

1.

I was probably 8 or 9 years old and I got this toy truck that would respond to voice commands. I played with that thing all the time because it was fun. It lit up, made noise and drove forward. Over time, it just stopped working, but my grandma wouldn't throw away any toys us kids had.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content