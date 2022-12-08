Employee asks if she's wrong to force 'selfish' coworker to do office Secret Santa.

Is the magic and whimsical joy of the holiday spirit tainted when you're forced to participate in an activity that you've actively been complaining about around the workplace?

While some employees love to figure out what the coworker they've only ever had two conversations with would enjoy as a gift for under $20, others find that holiday games only add more stress to an already expensive season. Of course, nobody likes a whiny Grinch around the office and if you don't want to go along for the "White Elephant" journey, you should be able to quietly bail.

So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to force her Grinch coworker into the holiday spirit, internet strangers everywhere were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for Including my coworker in Secret Santa when she clearly does not want to be in it?