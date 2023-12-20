Man bans nephew from Christmas because he 'accidentally' takes things, sister freaks out.

Excluding a family member from Christmas is bound to cause some waves, even if the reason is totally justified.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for uninviting his nephew from Christmas because of his stealing habit. He wrote:
On Thanksgiving, my daughter lost her airpods. We did the "find my AirPods" and they were at my sister’s house in my nephew’s Adam (13) bedroom. He claims it was a “mistake” and he thought they were his. But when we got them back the airpods were still in the pink doughnut carrying clip that my daughter uses.
Adam has made a lot of “mistakes” over the years from taking gaming controllers, airpods, toys that he randomly finds. This has been an ongoing issue and I think at 13 it’s time for Adam to stop making these mistakes. I told my sister Adam isn’t welcome at my home for Christmas because he steals other people’s things.
I don’t think I’m being mean but I’m sick of the little thief who has no consequences and I don’t want him in my home anymore. Because of this, my mom is now hosting Christmas because I don’t want to. I made it clear to my family why. I think it’s past the time we address Adam’s issue.
My mother and sister think I’m going about this the wrong way and I’m being way too mean to Adam over a little mistake but I’m honestly just sick of being around him. I had to tell my kids not to take any expensive or new gifts they like to grandma’s. I have also told them no sharing with Adam and any gifts we unwrap at grandma’s goes straight to the car and locked in.
The situation pisses me off because I now feel like I have to punish my kids for Adam’s behavior and they can’t play with their own things on Christmas and be vigilant because their cousin steals and no one but me seems to give two s#$ts about how wrong that is.
StAlvis wrote:
NTA.
"Adam has had a lot of mistakes over the years from taking gaming controllers, airpods, toys that he randomly finds. This has been an ongoing issue and I think at 13 it’s time for Adam to stop having this mistakes."
What f#$king mistakes?
OP responded:
That’s my sister’s word not mine “mistake.”
No_Mathematician2482 wrote:
NTA. I had a thief niece; she would steal anything not attached. It made family gatherings uncomfortable. Sadly, we found out too late she had a serious drug problem, and she did die by suicide. She stole everything so she could fund the bad habit she created. She left behind two teenage daughters, who are now being raised by her ex-girlfriend and her new wife.
Geez it sounds like daytime television...
Don't let this kiddo learn that if he says it was an accident, that he gets away with it. He will end up in a lot of trouble one day because of his sticky fingers.
PhotonBath wrote:
Your sister is absolutely screwing her son over. Sooner or later he's going to steal from someone he isn't related to, and they'll call the police. That's going to be a big wake-up call for everyone. I hope for his sake it happens when he's still a minor.
Discount_Mithral wrote:
NTA. If this keeps going, and he keeps getting enabled, things will escalate to larger and more expensive items. It's time this was stopped.
OP is definitely NTA here, if anything, he is helping Adam out in the long run.