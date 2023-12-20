Man bans nephew from Christmas because he 'accidentally' takes things, sister freaks out.

Excluding a family member from Christmas is bound to cause some waves, even if the reason is totally justified.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for uninviting his nephew from Christmas because of his stealing habit. He wrote:

"AITA for banning my teenage nephew from my house and keeping my family away from him on Christmas?"

On Thanksgiving, my daughter lost her airpods. We did the "find my AirPods" and they were at my sister’s house in my nephew’s Adam (13) bedroom. He claims it was a “mistake” and he thought they were his. But when we got them back the airpods were still in the pink doughnut carrying clip that my daughter uses.